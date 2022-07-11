Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded by Raymond James

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

SU stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 255.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 149.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 203,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 121,538 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

