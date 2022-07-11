RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $835.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

