RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.
Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $835.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
