Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $65,000 in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,016 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 787.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 556,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 493,407 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,243,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 60,082 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE EGY opened at $6.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 36.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.