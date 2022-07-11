Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 1,848 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

