Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,250 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on RIG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.94.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,017,300 shares of company stock worth $7,557,533 in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

