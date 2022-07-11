987 Shares in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Genesco by 119.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GCO opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $688.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

