Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

