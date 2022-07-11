Keel Point LLC Buys 6,203 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

