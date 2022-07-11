1,915 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,915 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,691 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,546 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 212,708 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 26,767 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,908,570.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,605 shares of company stock worth $986,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $28.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

