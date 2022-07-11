Keel Point LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,505 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

Shares of VT opened at $86.80 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $109.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average is $96.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

