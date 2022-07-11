916 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 916 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

BCC stock opened at $61.04 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

