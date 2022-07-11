Keel Point LLC Buys New Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 198,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period.

Shares of WOOD opened at $75.10 on Monday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.542 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

