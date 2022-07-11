Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 1,526 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

