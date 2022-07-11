Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Photronics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 85,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Photronics by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Photronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $43,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,003.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $111,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAB. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

