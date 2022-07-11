Keel Point LLC Buys Shares of 13,476 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $46.42 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

