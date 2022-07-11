Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $6.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.88. Daseke, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.45 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 68.94% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

