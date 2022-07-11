Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 3,123 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in NMI by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after acquiring an additional 586,011 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NMI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after acquiring an additional 89,861 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in NMI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 835,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NMI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NMI by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.50. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMIH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

