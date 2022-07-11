Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

BATS:ITA opened at $99.32 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.35.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

