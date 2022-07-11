iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Position Lessened by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.9% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLH opened at $118.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.63. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.