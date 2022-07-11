Keel Point LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,064,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,651,000 after buying an additional 492,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,877,000 after buying an additional 902,241 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,240,000 after buying an additional 614,039 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,901,000 after buying an additional 69,734 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,379,000 after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.18 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $176.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

