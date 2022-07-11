Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,211,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after buying an additional 289,381 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,065,000 after buying an additional 807,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC opened at $155.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.85 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.78.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

