Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,598 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after acquiring an additional 923,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $71.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

