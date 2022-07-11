Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $553.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $541.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $216.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

