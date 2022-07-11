Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,521 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $228,638,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $72,518,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $23,451,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $18,781,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,607.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.