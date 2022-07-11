Tiedemann Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of C opened at $46.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.