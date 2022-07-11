Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after buying an additional 583,209 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $98.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,840 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,457 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

