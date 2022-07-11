Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

XBI stock opened at $84.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

