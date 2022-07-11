McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $101,000 Stock Position in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) by 529.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,665 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.14% of Medicenna Therapeutics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.00.

Medicenna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MDNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

