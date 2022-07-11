First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 448 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3,879.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT stock opened at $242.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.00. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

