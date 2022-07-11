Solidarilty Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 844 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 844 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,008,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 224,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,793,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shopify to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

