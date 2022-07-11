Sciencast Management LP Takes $529,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $83.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.32 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

