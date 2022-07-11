Sciencast Management LP Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $406.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

