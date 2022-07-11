Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $5.96 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.02 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.