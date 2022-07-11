WP Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.85.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $395.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

