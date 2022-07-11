Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

