ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,705 shares of company stock worth $32,597,278. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $279.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $281.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.35.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.