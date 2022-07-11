ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

