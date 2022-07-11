Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,674 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $107,911,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $92,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

