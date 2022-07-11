Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 776 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.54.

Signature Bank stock opened at $193.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.68 and its 200 day moving average is $272.96. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

