Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,981,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,733,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.74 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

