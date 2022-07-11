Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT opened at $131.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.56.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

