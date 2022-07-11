Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 109 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO opened at $124.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,879 shares of company stock valued at $21,944,327 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

