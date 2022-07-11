14,699 Shares in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE GTY opened at $26.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.48%.

