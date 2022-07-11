Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $389,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after acquiring an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.65.

Shares of TSLA opened at $752.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $729.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $877.58. The company has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.