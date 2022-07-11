Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $304.64 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.41.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.11.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

