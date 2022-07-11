Greenleaf Trust Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $76.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.07. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.