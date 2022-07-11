Greenleaf Trust Has $2.73 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Argus raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NYSE RTX opened at $95.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.02. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

