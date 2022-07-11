Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after acquiring an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $357.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.