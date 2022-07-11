Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,545,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

