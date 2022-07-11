Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $105.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72.

